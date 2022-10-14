Ola, Uber challenge ban on autos on their platforms

Ola, Uber challenge govt ban on autos on their platforms

The petition thus challenged the notice dated October 6, 2022, and the order dated October 11 as one without merit

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 14 2022, 02:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 03:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka High Court has posted to Friday the hearing of petitions filed by Ola and Uber challenging the state government order banning auto-rickshaw aggregate services.

Justice M G S Kamal adjourned the matter after Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi submitted that an emergency meeting will be held immediately to arrive at a consensus on the fare.

During the hearing, senior advocate Aditya Sondhi, appearing for ANI Technologies Limited that operates Ola cabs, submitted that the ban circumvents the high court’s interim order in pending matters.

Referring to the interim order passed in 2016, he said a division bench had stated that no coercive steps shall be taken. He further stated that this order was further modified, extending relaxation on licencing.

However, the Advocate General submitted that aggregator rules do not cover auto-rickshaws under the licences given to the companies under the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators (KODTTA) Rules, 2016.

One of the petitions contended that the KODTTA rules permit aggregation of a taxi, defined under Rule 2 (7), as a motor cab and it is no longer res integra that an auto-rickshaw cab is a motor cab. The petition thus challenged the notice dated October 6, 2022, and the order dated October 11 as one without merit.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka High Court
Ola
Uber
Auto service
Rapido
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots

Drivers fear job losses amid rise of delivery robots

Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case

Here's a look at chronology of the hijab case

 