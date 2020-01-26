Panic as fire at furniture store spreads to five buildings

An accidental fire broke out in a furniture store on Thanisandra Road in northeastern Bengaluru on Sunday morning.

Fire and emergency officials along with eight fire tenders doused the flames after an almost five-hour fight. Before the flame could be put out, it spread to five adjacent buildings triggering panic. Furniture worth lakhs has been gutted.

At 9.30 am, flames began gutting the shop belonging to Nasir Hussain who sells furniture including wooden doors, windows, tables and chairs.

An officer from Sampigehalli police station said that the flames began spreading to neighbouring buildings before firefighters arrived at the scene.

The buildings were made of plywood sheets.

Hussain told media persons that someone deliberately fire to the shop due to a property dispute and that the case is in the court since 2011.

Traffic was also affected in Nagawara and Saraipalya roads following the incident. The Sampigehalli police have collected the CCTV footage to ascertain what exactly caused the fire.