Physical classes start but turnout poor in Bengaluru schools

High schools and PU colleges in Karnataka opened on Monday for physical classes after a gap of five months to contrasting responses in rural and urban areas.

While rural centres saw an attendance of 50 per cent, elite schools in urban areas witnessed a poor response, with jittery parents still reluctant to send their kids to classes fearing another surge in Covid-19 cases. Following resistance from parents, many private unaided schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE boards have not resumed classes. A few have decided to wait till Sept 1 to resume offline classes.

“We are very excited to welcome our students back starting with grade 10 and 12 for shortened days next week,” said Shweta Sastri, Managing Director of Canadian International School, Bengaluru.

A principal from a CBSE school located in Bengaluru East said that many of their students resided in apartment complexes, which are seeing a rise in Covid cases. “This has forced parents not to send their kids to offline classes,” the principal said.

Orchids International School, Sahakar Nagar, had a turnout of 34 per cent for offline classes on the first day, according to Principal Nancy Syntika.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said, "Compared to grade 9, attendance was good in grade 10. Attendance varies at each school, but when looking at the overall attendance, it was around 60 per cent for offline classes."

Notwithstanding the tepid response on the first day, private school managements are confident of improving attendance in the coming days. "Parents who are sending their kids to elite schools are reluctant to send them to offline classes because they are confident of getting an online facility," said Shashi Kumar.

The overall attendance for class 9 and 10 in state government schools was 19.56 per cent and 21.08 per cent. Tumakuru district recorded the highest student turnout with 50.72 per cent and the lowest was in Davanagere, which saw a mere 2.20 per cent turnout.

Poor response for PUC

The response from students for pre-university courses was very poor compared to class 9 and 10. The data provided from the department of pre-university education showed that the overall attendance for offline classes was 36 per cent.

Some of the districts recorded less than 10 per cent turnout, including Bidar which reported just 8 per cent. Even Bengaluru South and North districts did not cross 50 per cent. Bengaluru Rural reported highest attendance with 78 per cent students attending classes.

CM visits schools

To motivate students to attend offline classes, the Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and state primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh visited some of the schools in Bengaluru on Monday. The Chief Minister said that the government is seriously thinking of reopening classes for lower grades and a decision will be taken by the end of this month.