Homeindiauttar pradesh

Domestic help arrested in UP's Bijnor after video shows her urinating on utensils

Station House Officer (SHO) of Nagina Police Station, Sanjay Kumar, said the woman, employed at the house of one Satyam, was arrested after the video surfaced on Thursday.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 07:08 IST
