<p>Bijnor: Police have arrested a domestic help for allegedly urinating on utensils while cleaning them at a house in the Nagina area, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The incident came to light after a video of the accused, identified as Samantra, was circulated on social media. In the purported clip, she can be seen urinating on the utensils while washing them.</p>.<p>Station House Officer (SHO) of Nagina Police Station, Sanjay Kumar, said the woman, employed at the house of one Satyam, was arrested after the video surfaced on Thursday.</p>.<p>"Police have registered a case against her under and further investigations are underway," he said.</p>