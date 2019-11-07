Police book audience for not standing during anthem

Some members of the audience at PVR Cinemas in Orion mall were booked for not standing up for the national anthem, played before the screening of a film on October 23.

The issue came to light after a video accusing the group of disrespecting the national anthem went viral on social media and was reported in the media. Subramanyanagar police inspector Sadananda M told DH that they took up a suo motu complaint after examining the video and media reports on the incident.

“It amounts to showing disrespect to the national anthem. So, we have taken up the case under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and are investigating the case,” the officer said.

He said the police have issued notice to the PVR Cinemas in Orion mall at Dr Rajkumar Road, asking them to appear before the investigating officer with CCTV footage of the incident along with details of the audience.

Arguments over standing up for the national anthem resulted in a clash during the movie interval, while there were no videos to suggest that the group was sitting when the anthem played. The group was forced out of the cinema hall before the video was uploaded on social media.

It was also found the audience abused the group using foul language. The police said they will examine any complaint from the other side if they file one. “Initially, we had taken up NCR, but after obtaining court permission, we registered an FIR.”