Producer Gowda levels land-grabbing allegations against MLA Reddy

Film producer Umapathi Srinivas Gowda on Thursday accused the family members and associates of MLA Sathish Reddy of grabbing BDA land.

Reddy rubbished the allegations as “politically motivated”.

At a press conference on Thursday, Gowda, who is a ticket aspirant from Bommanahalli Assembly constituency, claimed that the MLA grabbed close to one-and-a-half acres of BDA land situated on survey numbers 27/1, 27/3, 29/1, 29/1, 29/2, 29/3, 30, 33 and 35 of Devarachikkanahalli (BTM Layout).

He also alleged that BDA officials facilitated the land-grabbing by concealing the information from the high court.

Bommanahalli MLA Reddy termed the allegations fake and aimed at garnering “publicity”.

According to Gowda, the BDA had spent Rs 16 crore for the development of roads, underground drainage system, and electricity connection in the above-mentioned survey numbers as part of the formation of the layout between 1994 and 1999.

“When the land owners challenged the acquisition for the first time, both the high court and the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the BDA. The land owners once again moved the high court, but on a different grouse that the BDA had not developed the site even five years after the acquisition. This time, the court ruled in favour of the land owners as the BDA did not inform the court that it spent Rs 16 crore for the development of the layout,” he said.

He alleged that it was a ploy to ensure the victory of land owners.

Suspecting that the land owners have taken back developed sites spread over 25 acres in BTM Layout alone, Gowda said the BDA has denied sites to over 1,200 who are still awaiting site allotments.

Reddy said Gowda’s statements go against the high court order. “The BDA lost the case in a legal battle. Umapathi Gowda is either misguided or wants to gain political mileage,” he said.