<p>New Delhi: Dismissing rumours about meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said he has not met any BJP leaders.</p><p>"I am not mad to meet Shah. Some people spread this kind of news. They always want to keep me in the news. Some people will not get sleep unless they remember me," he told reporters here.</p><p>Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, was in the city to meet advocates regarding inter-state water disputes.</p><p>To a question on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' opposition to increase the height of Almatti reservoir, the Deputy Chief Minister said, " Neighbouring state is unnecessarily opposing our proposal to increase the height. </p><p>Let the BJP leaders and Union Ministers from Karnataka including Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje and senior leaders like Basavaraj Bommai take up the matter with the BJP central leaders and ask Fadnavis not to oppose the project, Shivakumar said.</p>