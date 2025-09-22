Battling kidney problems, young Meghalaya footballer passes away

<p>ShillongL Battling kidney problems, Ibaihun Kurbah, a young and promising footballer from Meghalaya, succumbed to her illness at a hospital in Guwahati early on Monday. She was 20.</p>.<p>Kurbah, popularly known as Iba, hailed from Mairang in Eastern West Khasi Hills and had represented Meghalaya in All India Football Federation (AIFF) tournaments.</p>.<p>Known for her speed and determination, she had also been a state-level champion runner before switching to football.</p>.<p>Her career came to a halt earlier this year after she was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure. Despite undergoing dialysis twice a week and appeals for a transplant donor, her condition deteriorated.</p>.<p>Civil society groups and well-wishers had rallied to support her treatment, but the young athlete could not be saved.</p>.<p>The Meghalaya Football Association condoled her demise, saying: "The Meghalaya Football Association mourns the untimely passing of Ibaihun Kurbah, a promising young goalkeeper who represented the state with pride.</p>.<p>"Her loss is a deep blow to the sporting community. We stand with her family and pray for her eternal peace," the association added.</p>.<p>Tributes also poured in from the sporting fraternity, which remembered her as a fighter on and off the field. </p>