Battling kidney problems, young Meghalaya footballer passes away

Kurbah, popularly known as Iba, hailed from Mairang in Eastern West Khasi Hills and had represented Meghalaya in All India Football Federation (AIFF) tournaments.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 17:19 IST
Published 22 September 2025, 17:19 IST
