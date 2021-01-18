Ramanagaram man orders firearm from Darknet

A 36-year-old man is in trouble after the blank firearm he bought on Darknet reached the customs officials recently.

Officials from the Internal Security Division (ISD) have taken up a case against Mujeeb Baig, a resident of Ramanagaram. They said Baig procured a blank firearm, which is right now in the customs office in Bengaluru.

Customs officials who received the parcel had called Baig asking to see his arms licence to deliver the parcel. But Baig returned home empty-handed as he did not have a licence.

Customs officials alerted their ISD counterparts who booked Baig under the Arms Act, 1959, for procuring firearms from unknown unlicensed persons.

While checking Baig’s background, ISD officials stumbled on a slogan on his Facebook page, ‘Save Syria’, which has prompted them to probe further.

Sources said they have not arrested Baig as investigations are still ongoing in the case.

They would soon summon him for questioning and take necessary action based on the quizzing.