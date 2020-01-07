Root canal procedure goes wrong, complaint filed

A youth who underwent a root canal treatment at a private clinic has complained of medical negligence after the procedure led to major complications, forcing him to undergo three surgeries.

Venu (19), a II PUC student, said he visited the Kiyara Dental Clinic at Vignana Nagar HAL following a toothache.

Dr Monika Tayal, the dentist, performed the root canal. Around 8 pm on the same day, he developed swelling in the left cheek and throat. When he visited the clinic the next day, the doctor gave him some tablets for two to three days. But the swelling increased and spread to the entire mouth and nose. He was unable to eat, drink and even breathe. Venu’s father Srinivas, a driver with a private firm, rushed him to another hospital. The doctors there told him that the root canal procedure had failed, which led to an infection. The swelling was due to the formation of puss. To prevent the infection from reaching his brain, they had to conduct surgeries on December 30. A hole was made in the throat to enable breathing. Venu is still in ICU.

Srinivas filed a complaint against the clinic and the doctor for medical negligence.

Dr Monika, for her part, said she did the procedure on the left side, but the swelling was on the right. She said she conducted a basic root canal treatment, and there was no negligence.