RR Nagar polls: Court asks petitioner to prove Muniratna's wrongdoing

The high court on Tuesday asked a petitioner to submit evidence to back his allegation that MLA Muniratna, then a Congress candidate, won the election from Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency through illegal means.

A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit was hearing a petition by 'Tulasi' Muniraju Gowda, the BJP candidate who lost the polls. Gowda had moved the court seeking to set aside the election of Muniratna.

"What is the proof to show that he has committed electoral malpractice, and how many votes he gained through such practices," the bench asked.

Advocate Ashok Haranahalli contended that Muniraju Gowda's claims were baseless, and prayed for the disposal of the petition to allow elections to be held in the constituency.

Considering the argument, the bench asked the petitioner to submit evidence to back his claims. "What proof do you have to show that malpractice happened? Explain how exactly the votes meant for BJP candidate got transferred to Congress candidate," the bench told petitioner's advocate M Shivaprakash.

Meanwhile, the court received an amendment application filed by the petitioner and directed the respondent to file his objections. The case was adjourned to Thursday.