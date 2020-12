The South Western Railway will run five pairs of suburban trains from Bengaluru to Marikuppam, Hindupur, Hosur, Hassan and Tumakuru, and a sixth one between Bangarpet and Mysuru on all days between December 7 and 17, except on Sunday.

The trains have been introduced on public demand, the SWR said. They will cater to people who travel daily between Bengaluru and the nearby towns.