Suicide attempt at Vidhana Soudha: 10 cops suspended

A sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector are among 10 police personnel to be suspended for dereliction of duty over lax security at the Vidhana Soudha last month.

The police officers had allowed a 44-year-old man to enter the seat of power on June 24 without thoroughly checking him. The man, Revanna Kumar, went to the washroom on the third floor and tried to commit suicide by slashing his throat and wrist.

Kumar, an assistant librarian in Chikkaballapur, had been trying to meet a minister, requesting a pay hike and the regularisation of his service. He, however, could not get through the minister and decided to take the extreme step out of frustration. He was rescued in the nick of time and rushed to a hospital.

Taking serious note of the incident, the police department ordered a departmental enquiry against its personnel manning the Vidhana Soudha gates.

The joint commissioner of police, City Armed Reserve (CAR), conducted an investigation and found that the policemen hadn't run the necessary checks on Kumar before letting him into the Vidhana Soudha.

The report, which has been reviewed by DH, states that the police officers were manning the eastern gate during the first shift and were required to note down in a register the details of every person entering the Vidhana Soudha. But they neither took down Kumar's details nor checked his entry pass (issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms) or identity card. This lapse in the security resulted in the unsavoury incident. It not only amounts to a dereliction of duty but also brings disrepute to the CAR, the report adds.

The suspended police officers are sub-inspector Mahadev, assistant sub-inspector Shivalingaiah, head constable Zakaria, constables Yellappa, Kenneth, Savitha, Seema, Lakshmamma, Anand Naik and Niveditha.