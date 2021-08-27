SUN launches Mobility-as-a-Service for EVs

Bengaluru-based energy infrastructure provider SUN Mobility, which had come up with a battery-swapping technology for electric vehicles on Thursday, launched MaaS (Mobility-as-a-Service).

With this, the company says it will give EVs unlimited battery swaps. It has proposed to have one million EVs on its platform by 2025.

This integrated service, SUN said, will provide EV customers an all-in bundled solution comprising EVs with the flexibility of an unlimited swap plan for the duration of the contract.

The battery-swap technology uses smart batteries that are smaller, modular and interoperable across two-wheelers and three-wheelers from various Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), besides GPS and telematics.

The company operates a network of 65 swap points across Bengaluru and 13 other cities, featuring quick interchange stations with two-minute swaps. The heart of this solution is a cloud-based IoT platform called Smart Network that generates and processes vehicle and battery-related data in real-time, a company release said.

Founded in 2017, SUN Mobility is a joint venture between SUN Group and Maini Group.