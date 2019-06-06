Swiggy delivery man stabbed

A 20-year-old food delivery man was stabbed in a road rage incident as his bike scraped another vehicle at Ashoknagar on the intervening night of June 3 and 4.

Police said the incident happened when Vinay V, a delivery man for Swiggy, was getting back after delivering the food packet at Xaviour’s Layout. Vinay is a resident of Kamakshipalya.

When his bike neared the Hyderabadi Biriyani Hotel and Toyota showroom, two bikes with a pair of men on them rode close to Vinay and brushed his vehicle causing him to fall.

When Vinay questioned the men on their rash riding, they assaulted him. One of them pulled out a knife and stabbed Vinay’s hand and leg. A few passersby took Vinay to St Philomena’s Hospital, from where the incident was reported to the police.