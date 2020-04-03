12-hour passes add new layer of complication, say doctors

Doctors and public health experts have condemned the police department’s move to issue temporary emergency passes, saying it is too complicated for someone in a life or death situation.

“We don’t know why the police came up with this procedure,” said Dr Srinivasa S, secretary, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Karnataka Chapter. The police issued a memorandum dated Wednesday and circulated it to the public on Thursday, authorising family members of people in medical emergencies like pregnancy, child birth, accidents and death to get 12-hour passes from the local police stations for hospital visits.

“A family doctor’s advisory received on social media should be regarded as a pass,” Dr Srinivasa said. “It is true that people misuse relaxations (during the lockdown), but the police should focus on those in life or death situations.”

Follow live developments on the coronavirus pandemic here

‘Impractical, too risky’

Hebbal resident Sindhu Naik, who got the temporary pass to take her 88-year-old mother to hospital, dubbed the rules impractical and too risky for the patient.

“I had to take my mother to a hospital near Cunningham Road (two days ago) and visited the Kodigehalli police station to get the pass,” Sindhu said.

While the first ambulance she called gave the arrival time as 45 minutes, she was fortunate enough to get the second ambulance in 15 minutes. “Precious time was wasted (to get the pass),” she said.

Dr Dhanapal, former IMA president, Karnataka Chapter, said every minute is precious for those having heart attacks or injured in an accident. “How can a police inspector assess the genuineness of chest pain?” he asked, adding that the order will only add a new layer of complication.

Public health expert Dr Sylvia Karpagam said the order showed callous disregard for human life.

“How can people in emergency situations go to an inspector and collect passes?” she said. “Also, what if people don’t have their IDs (off-hand)? Should they just die? If a woman goes into labour, will they help her deliver her in the police station?”.

By their failure to plan, the authorities have trampled over the rights of people in life-threatening situations and those wanting access to food, Dr Sylvia said. “Covid-19 is a natural crisis; this is a disaster created by the government,” she said.

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Additional Police Commissioner Hemant Nimbalkar, who issued the memorandum, did not respond to calls and text messages.