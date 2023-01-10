2-yr-old, mother killed in B'luru metro pillar collapse

2-year-old boy, mother killed after under-construction metro pillar collapses in Bengaluru

An under-construction pillar of the Namma Metro on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout in East Bengaluru collapsed on Tuesday

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Jan 10 2023, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 13:08 ist
Credit: DH Photo

In a horrific tragedy exemplifying India's Silicon Valley's untended civic issues, a two-year-old boy and his mother were killed after an under-construction pillar of the Namma Metro on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout in East Bengaluru collapsed on Tuesday.

Residents of Horamavu, the boy, Vihan, around two-and-half years old, and mother Tejasvini, 30, did not respond to treatment. According to the police, a bunch of Thermo Mechanically Treated (TMT) bars erected for the construction of pillar had fallen on the scooter. The height of pillar is over 35 to 40 feet and weighs several tonnes.

The incident took place around 11:10 am and a passer-by alerted the police around 11:20 am. The deceased were riding pillion. The injured persons were pulled out by bystanders and rushed to Altius hospital, opposite to the spot. 

According to passers-by who witnessed the incident, many vehicles were moving at the time of the pillar collapse, but fortunately they managed to stop their vehicles.

The incident occurred in the Govindapura police station limits. They will be taking up a case of negligence against the concerned BMRCL officials based on the complaint filed by the victims.

Movement of traffic came to a near halt as the pillar covered one side of the ring road. Both traffic and law and order police rushed to the spot and were trying to clear the traffic by diverting them to alternative roads.

