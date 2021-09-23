3 persons dead in mysterious blast in Bengaluru

Three persons died and two others sustained injuries in a mysterious blast in Chamarajpet's Rayon Circle in Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon.
According to the fire and emergency officials, they received a call from a person about the incident saying that there was a cylinder blast around 12.10 pm in a house. But the officials found out that the blast happened in the godown of goods-carrying vehicles service.
The fire tenders from different fire stations rushed to the spot by 12.20 pm and brought the fire under control. A senior officer said three persons are suspected have died at the spot and two other injured persons are rushed to nearby Victoria Hospital.
Suresh, a witness of the incident said, he was passing through the spot when he heard a huge blast sound.
"I immediately called the fire and emergency control room and alerted them about the incident. I saw officials reaching the spot carrying three bodies and two other injured persons to hospital. I suspect that it is a blast in the air compressor in a godown but am not sure, what exactly caused the blast," he said.
The senior officials including Sanjeev M Patil, deputy commissioner of police (West), VV Puram and Chamarajpet police have rushed to the spot and are conducting the rescue operation.
