30 BBMP officers plan to seek anticipatory bail

At least 30 Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagra Palike (BBMP) revenue officers have decided to seek anticipatory bail days after five of their colleagues were arrested in connection with the electoral data fraud involving a Bengaluru-based NGO. The collective decision was taken during a meeting at the BBMP’s office on Monday as the police summoned these officers for investigation.

Fearing arrest, the officers also submitted a representation to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), stating that the ongoing investigation by more than one agency is causing “mental torture and harassment”.

The letter, dated November 28, was written by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Officers and Employees Welfare Association on behalf of revenue officers (ROs) and assistant revenue officers (AROs).

A majority of the ROs have, however, decided not to seek anticipatory bail stating that the NGO Chilume was not actively involved in any election-related activity in their Assembly constituencies.

There are close to 200 revenue officers in the BBMP, who also have the responsibility on election-related matters, including providing logistics for polling day, adding and deleting voters from electoral rolls, creating voter awareness etc.

On Monday, around 60 revenue officers and their deputies assembled at the BBMP office to deliberate on the future course of action. Officers who worked in constituencies such as Mahadevapura, RR Nagar, Bommanahalli, Chickpet and Shivajinagar have decided to seek anticipatory bail, saying they only followed their seniors’ written orders.

A Amrit Raj, president of the association, said there is no need for the police to arrest the officers when they are cooperating with the investigation.

“Some officers were in the police station till as late as 11 pm. Simultaneously, an investigation on the same issue is being held by the chief electoral office, regional commissioner and BBMP’s higher-ups. Only one agency should be tasked with probing the case,” he said.

Armit Raj also said the revenue officers should not be held responsible for the alleged violations as they were only following senior officers’ orders.

“There were instructions to merge as many voter IDs with the Aadhaar number. When the NGO had complained of lack of cooperation from the residents, senior officers had directed revenue officers to issue ID cards to NGO employees,” he said.

In the letter addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the association also complained about parallel investigation by police stations like Kadugodi (November 17), Halasuru Gate (November 18, 19, 20 and 26), Konanakunte (November 21) and Kumaraswamy Layout (November 26).

The investigation was also conducted by the regional commissioner (on November 23, 24) and Chief Electoral Officer (November 24 and 25).