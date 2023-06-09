Administrative overload? Senior IAS officer made chairman of 12 boards  

In an unprecedented move, a senior IAS officer has been posted as the chairman of 12 planning boards, including the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

Even though the appointment on so many boards is rumoured to be temporary, posting just one officer is likely to affect administration, particularly the scrutiny of files related to new projects or ongoing works.

A government notification issued on Wednesday said Rakesh Singh — who heads the Urban Development Department (UDD) — has been given additional charge as chairman of 12 entities. Sources said the move is to ensure continuity in administration and smooth functioning of board meetings.

The post of chairman is a non-executive position, which is generally headed by political leaders, particularly MLAs who lose out in the ministerial race. Since the new government has just taken charge and the cabinet was recently expanded, the regular appointment may take some time, sources said.

Other than the 12 posts, Singh will continue to hold the post of administrator at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and additional chief secretary of the water resources department.

He is the only officer in the state government to simultaneously hold these many posts.

The 12 entities which Rakesh Singh will be chairing:

1) Bangalore Development Authority

2) Ramanagara Urban Development Authority

3) Anekal Planning Authority

4) Hoskote Planning Authority

5) Bengaluru International Airport Area Planning Authority

6) Doddaballapur Planning Authority

7) Magadi Planning Authority

8) Channapatna Planning Authority

9) Kanakapura Planning Authority

10) Nelamangala Planning Authority

11) Satellite Town Ring Road Planning Authority

12) Greater Bengaluru-Bidadi Smart City Planning Authority