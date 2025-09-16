<p>Washington: President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US military carried out a strike on a Venezuelan drug cartel vessel that had been on its way to the United States.</p><p>He said three men were killed in the strike, adding that it occurred in international waters.</p> .Venezuela says the US intercepted and boarded a Venezuelan tuna vessel in a 'hostile' manner.<p>"This morning, on my Orders, US Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.</p><p>"These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to US National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital US Interests," Trump said.</p>