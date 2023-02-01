Aero India: No crane activities around Yelahanka Air Force Station

The BBMP has instructed building owners within a five-km radius of the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, to lower the height of high-rise cranes installed on top of buildings from February 9 to 17.

The directions were issued on account of the 14th edition of the Aero Show, scheduled to be held at the Air force Station between from 13 to 17.

The builders have been instructed to stop all activities involving cranes during this period.

“Any violation will attract punishment under the BBMP Act 2020 and Indian Aircraft Rules 1937, Rule 91,” read the order issued by the joint director, Town Planning (North).