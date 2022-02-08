Amid controversy over dress code, BBMP distributes uniforms to its schools

Amidst a raging controversy over dress code in schools and colleges, the BBMP began distributing uniforms at schools across Bengaluru.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials maintained that the move has no connection to the snowballing controversy, though they admitted that distribution of uniforms has been pending since August when schools reopened for offline classes. Students, it said, had no clue about the uniform.

“The possible third wave created uncertainties over continuing offline classes,” a senior Palike official said. “We awaited directions from the state government and were working on changes in the colours of the uniform. This has nothing to do with the hijab issue.”

Also Read | Row over Hijab, saffron shawls continues in Udupi colleges

The civic body issued a work order in December, but could not distribute the uniforms due to the Omicron threat, the official added.

With plans to distribute the uniform throughout the month, the BBMP has already given uniforms to about 250 girl students at the PU College in Austin Town on Friday. “About 17,500 students of primary, high schools, and PUC institutions will get the uniforms by the end of February,” the official said.

Track pants, tees

Unlike the regular white uniform, the civic body has decided to give them track pants and t-shirts to be worn on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“We have also changed the colour of the uniforms to differentiate between school and college students. School-goers will wear a brown uniform with a matching white shirt, while PU students will wear a navy blue uniform with a white shirt,” explained the official.

The Palike is procuring uniforms from the Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation spending over Rs 2 crore.

Check out DH's latest videos: