Amidst mounting rejects, waste processing comes to a halt at composting plant

Following complaints from locals about foul odour, the Karnataka Compost Development Corporation (KCDC) plant has stopped receiving mixed waste, with the BBMP redirecting excess waste to the landfill.

The plant, which had been processing 100-150 tonnes of waste a day, did not receive any waste for the past one week, after Bommanahalli MLA Sathish Reddy directed officials to first clear the existing waste dumped in the premises.

Reddy has also been under pressure to close down the plant as he promised his voters that he would stop processing of waste at the plant, if elected.

Earlier this year, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) closed down the plant — located in Kudlu on Hosur Main Road — for causing air pollution. But the plant was reopened in a week’s time as officials said corrective measures had been taken. Local residents have been accusing the plant of not scientifically composting the waste.

Reddy said the plant would not remain closed for long. “In the past, the BBMP used to send nearly 400 tonnes of waste per day. I made sure only the waste sent from the Bommanahalli Assembly constituency is processed here. This has restricted the waste composting to 100 tonnes per day to reduce the foul smell around the neighbourhood.”

He said the plant will be temporarily shut since the premises is filled with waste rejects. “Until they remove the rejects, I have directed BBMP not to send waste. Since the waste reject got mixed with rainwater, the stench has been strong,” he said.

Kamesh Rastogi, who lives near the plant, said the stench is making their lives miserable. “The odour remains strong throughout the day. We are unable to keep the windows open. We can also see mountains of waste inside the plant (premises). The operators are not letting us in to see if composting is done scientifically.”