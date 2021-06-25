'Are CEN Crime police stations well-staffed, equipped?', asks Karnataka High Court

The high court on Thursday sought a report from the state government on procuring vehicles and equipment for the eight newly established CEN Crime police stations in Bengaluru.

A CEN Crime police station investigates cyber, economic and narcotics offences.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka also asked for details of the posts proposed and sanctioned for the CEN police stations. When the court was informed that Rs 4 crore has been sanctioned for procuring vehicles and equipment, it orally observed that when the specialised police stations were constituted, an adequate number of posts should have been sanctioned for them.

The bench was hearing a PIL petition filed by Sudha Katwa, a Bengaluru-based lawyer, about the lack of technical staff and equipment at these specialised police stations.

The government has reduced the staff at these police stations to eight per unit against the recommended strength of 30, the petition said.