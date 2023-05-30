B Dayananda is new Bengaluru City Police chief

B Dayananda, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) has been named the new City police chief. The state government on Tuesday issued a transfer order regarding four senior IPS officials.

The government posted Dayananda as the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City. He was serving as ADGP Intelligence.

Also Read | Karnataka portfolios finalised as CM Siddaramaiah keeps IT/BT, DK Shivakumar gets Irrigation, Bengaluru development

The government also promoted MA Saleem from Special Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru City and posted him as Director General of Police (DGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Units and Economic Offences, Bengaluru.

CH Pratap Reddy the current Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru has been transferred and posted as DGP, Internal Security Division.

KV Sharath Chandra, ADGP, CID has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Intelligence, in place of B Dayananda.

Dayananda is a 1994 batch officer. He did his BA from Ranebennur, Haveri district. He had earlier served as the Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime and Traffic in Bengaluru City.