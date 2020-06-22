BBMP mulls 'lockdown' in some areas of Bengaluru as COVID-19 cases surge

Barely a fortnight since the Unlock 1.0 order by the Centre to reboot the economy, the Bengaluru—the silicon city of India, is limping back to ‘lockdown’ mode, following a sudden upsurge of COVID-19 positive cases and alarming death rate within the city.

With no alternatives than to impose ‘seal down’ orders, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have drawn out a list of localities with a high incidence of COVID-19 cases, which will be approved by the CM B S Yediyurappa on Monday afternoon.

To begin with, the civic body has already ordered sealing down of Anandapura locality adjacent to KR Market in Chamarajpet assembly constituency in Central Bengaluru. The locality with a high density of trade activities has a population of 4,000 people in about 700 households. Of the six COVID-19 positive cases reported from the locality, three have already died and many are under home quarantine.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar along with Chamarajpet MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan inspected the locality and confirmed the decision to seal down the area.

“There is no alternative than to seal down the area as people are not adhering to the social distancing rule and refusing to wear masks and use sanitizers. Congested areas with a high density of population are vulnerable for the rapid spread of COVID-19 and hence with an aim of controlling the spread of virus especially to bring down the mortality rate, we will be sealing some of the localities,” Anil Kumar explained.

The officials also explained that there are more than 10 locations that require complete lockdown and sealing of the areas to arrest the spread of COVID-19, which will be discussed during the emergency meeting with the chief minister.