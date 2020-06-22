BBMP notifies new Covid care centres, ropes in 4 engineering college hostels

Days after announcing that two stadiums will be turned into open field hospitals for Covid-19 patients, the BBMP dropped the same in a new notification issued on Monday.

Last Firay, the Bruhat Benglauru Mahanagara Palike had planned to set up 250-bed field hospitals each at Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

The latest notification issued on Monday identified seven places. Apart from the Hajj Bhavan and the Sri Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ayurveda Hospital, four engineering college hostels and one hospital has been identified as Covid Care Centres.

PES college hostel, RV engineering college hostel, BGS engineering college hostel and RNS IT College hostel in Kengeri will turn into caring facilities for Covid-19 patients. The Medsol Hospital in Gnanabharathi Layout will be converted into a similar centre.

The BBMP notification came after Rajender Kumar Kataria, Team Leader, Covid Care Centres, issued an order for setting up such facilities in view of the necessity to prepare a capacity of around "20,000 beds (in places other than hospitals)" for mild and asymptomatic cases.

BBMP Joint Commisisoner Sarfraj Khan said the Palike has not yet dropped the two stadiums. "As of now, we have not made a decision on stadiums. We are assessing the challenges of setting up a care centre in such places, where facilities is very limited. We cannot plan 500-bed hospital in a place with eight or nine bathrooms or the roof is leaking. A decision will be made soon after assessing these challenges," he said.