BBMP observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

All zones of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Sunday observed Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in line with the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The zonal offices displayed pictures depicting the pain and agony of millions of people who were displaced during the Partition of India.
The partition witnessed the massive loss of life and property.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books
Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day
India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters
900 kg grains used for Tricolour artwork in Mangaluru
India at 75: A look at India's tribal freedom fighters
Why you should watch Shyam Benegal's 'Bharat Ek Khoj'
Independence Day 2022 | Iconic images from 1947's India