BBMP releases Rs 7.3 crore compensation for flood-hit houses

Releasing the first installment of Rs 7.3 crore to the zones to compensate flood-affected houses, the BBMP on Thursday tasked revenue inspectors to assess the damage by visiting all the flood-hit houses.

Officials said only houses that have been affected by the flood will be covered under the compensation.

“Compensation will not be given if the flood water has not entered the houses. Each flood-affected house will be eligible for a maximum compensation of Rs 25,000. We may release Rs 10,000 if the damage is not much,” a senior BBMP official said.

It is learnt that some MLAs have requested the BBMP to give some more days for the flood-affected families to seek compensation.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) circular said revenue inspectors are expected to create a Google Form to fill details such as GPS, date and time stamped photos, bank passbook, etc. Authorities will pay the ex-gratia amount to the beneficiaries via Direct Bank Transfer (DBT).

Both the assistant revenue officer (ARO) and the assistant executive engineers (AEEs) have been asked to certify the eligible people before releasing the payment.

Though the BBMP on Wednesday estimated the number of flood-hit houses to be 1,000, the actual numbers could be much more.

Floods affected a large number of houses in RR Nagar, Nayandahalli, Horamavu, KR Puram, Mahadevapura, Indiranagar, Hosakerehalli, Yelahanka, Govindarajanagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli and HBR Layout.

While some houses observed dirty water entering the sumps, many families helplessly watched flood waters gushing into their living quarters and damaging their belongings. Residents whose vehicles submerged in water may have to spend more.