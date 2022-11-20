'BBMP sat on plaint over illegal collection of electoral data'

The BBMP received the first tip-off on the illegal collection of electorate data in September this year, but no immediate decision was taken to withdraw the agreement it signed with the Malleswaram-based NGO for election-related activities for nearly 40 days.

The first complainant had brought to the attention of the authorities the maps of polling booths, BBMP badges and survey reports prepared by the trust by flouting the conditions.

DH has accessed copies of first complaint filed by Samanvaya Trust on September 20, 2022 and a copy of the letter written by BBMP’s nodal officer to Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust, seeking clarification on September 22.

The NGO responded to the BBMP’s letter only on November 3.

On the same day, Samanvaya Trust withdrew its complaint, saying it does not have any issues with the NGO.

By the time BBMP terminated its association with the trust on November 2, sources said the NGO had completed surveying a majority of houses in RR Nagar, Mahadevapura and Chickpet Assembly constituencies. Two weeks later, on November 15, the civic body decided to lodge a police complaint as the voter data theft snowballed into a major controversy.

First complaint

Documents available with DH show that Samanvaya Trust wrote to BBMP, complaining that NGO Chilume did not make prompt payments to the staff who had worked to collect voters’ data.

In the letter to the BBMP, the complaint casts doubts over NGO Chilume’s claim that it has received permission to conduct door-to-door survey and seeks clarity from the civic body.

As per the complaint, NGO Chilume had roped in 25 employees from Samanvaya Trust who were promised Rs 15 to Rs 25 for verification of each voter ID. The Trust alleged that the NGO did not make payments.

“The NGO asked our staff to collect personal data of citizens. Did BBMP give permission to do it? The NGO says it has signed an agreement with BBMP. Can you share the order copy?,” the letter dated September 20 states.

It says the representatives of Samanvaya Trust had come to meet senior BBMP officials, but they were unavailable.

The complaint goes on to state that “some residents threatened to file a police complaint against our staff for asking their personal details”.

“Whenever it was brought to the NGO’s notice, they have not responded,” the letter states.

Understanding the seriousness of the complaint, BBMP’s nodal officer for election-related activities shot off a letter on September 22, seeking clarification in two days.

The letter pointed out that the complainant’s allegations are serious. Interestingly, there was no response from Chilume in writing for 40 days.

On November 3, Chilume responded stating that all allegations by Samanvaya Trust are false and fictitious.

It also rubbished the charges that the Trust was asked to collect personal details of voters and goes on to add that no BBMP badges were given to private workers.

On the same day, Samanvaya Trust sent an email to the BBMP and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), withdrawing its complaint, saying it has sorted out the issue.

Sources in BBMP said there was a delay in taking action against the NGO as some officers concealed the information as well as first complainant’s letter from higher authorities.