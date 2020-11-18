BBMP takes property transactions online

The BBMP has deployed an online system to update the sale, inheritance, partition, gift, will, land acquisition and other property details.

The system is expected to rein in illegal property transactions by reducing paper records. Citizens can visit the BBMP's online Property Record Management System to register, transfer or partition their properties, besides using other related services.

A BBMP official said property details in Shanthalanagar, Neelasandra and Shanthinagar were available online while the facility would be extended to 97 more wards within two weeks. The civic body will incorporate changes suggested by the citizens, the official said.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said the 100 wards were selected from East, West and South zones and the remaining wards would be covered in the next six months. “BBMP had introduced an online system for khata changes in 2018,” Prasad said. “Till now, 2.87 lakh khata transactions have taken place. But khatas required physical signatures. In the new system, Form 46 will contain all information about a property, from the building’s photos

to the owner and the boundaries.”

The officer concerned can sign the document digitally with the digital signature attached to his Aadhaar number. After the signature, the document goes to the owner’s Digi Locker. “No one can escape responsibility,” Prasad said. In the three wards where the civic body has implemented the online system, physical signature has been banned.

In an overview of the programme, the BBMP stated that controlling property transaction was the best way to streamline property record management. The new initiative will help the BBMP "control illegal layouts" and "ensure a systematic expansion of the urban areas with scope for providing required infrastructure".