BBMP to present annual budget six weeks early on Feb 15

The BBMP will advance its annual budget day for the forthcoming financial year to February 15, anticipating the start of the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections.

The civic body presented last year's budget on March 31.

On Wednesday, officials held a lengthy meeting to review the budgetary performance of 2022-23. Simultaneously, zonal engineers have been working on preparing an action plan with the list of works to be taken up in the new financial year. This exercise is being taken up under the guidance of local MLAs in the absence of corporators.

The civic body had presented the last budget with a total outlay of Rs 10,478 crore. The BBMP is currently gathering data to analyse the expenditure incurred across all zones and divisions.

While the BBMP delayed the presentation of the budget last year by releasing the budget copy at midnight, it is now in a hurry to present the budget as it wants to get the state government's approval before the code of conduct sets in.