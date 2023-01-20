BBMP to present annual budget six weeks early on Feb 15

BBMP to present annual budget six weeks early on Feb 15

The civic body presented last year's budget on March 31

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 20 2023, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 03:15 ist
BBMP. Credit: DH Photo

The BBMP will advance its annual budget day for the forthcoming financial year to February 15, anticipating the start of the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections.

On Wednesday, officials held a lengthy meeting to review the budgetary performance of 2022-23. Simultaneously, zonal engineers have been working on preparing an action plan with the list of works to be taken up in the new financial year. This exercise is being taken up under the guidance of local MLAs in the absence of corporators.

The civic body had presented the last budget with a total outlay of Rs 10,478 crore. The BBMP is currently gathering data to analyse the expenditure incurred across all zones and divisions.

While the BBMP delayed the presentation of the budget last year by releasing the budget copy at midnight, it is now in a hurry to present the budget as it wants to get the state government's approval before the code of conduct sets in. 

