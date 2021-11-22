BCU to get native teachers from Japan

The Bengaluru City University (BCU) will soon get native teachers to train teachers at the Centre for Global Languages. A recent visit of a Japanese delegation from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) led by IKEDA Mutsuko has signed a memorandum of understanding with BCU to send native teachers from Japan to teach the Japanese language.

These native teachers will train both students and master trainers. The programme will be implemented by June 2022 after completing the necessary legal formalities. Prof Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor of BCU said that the varsity was trying for a wide range of academic collaborations considering the job opportunities in Japan.

It can be recalled that recently even the representatives from Spain visited BCU and signed an MoU to provide native teachers to teach Spanish at the Centre for global languages in BCU.

