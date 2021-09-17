BDA reclaims Rs 40.57 crore worth of land

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) says it has reclaimed more than two acres of land worth Rs 40.57 crore in the latest crackdown on land grabbers.

On Thursday, the BDA went on a demolition spree to clear encroachments from over two acres of land in Yeshwantpur hobli, North Bengaluru. The BDA had acquired the land worth Rs 34.52 crore to develop a housing layout. But the landowners moved the court against the BDA.

"The court ruled in favour of the BDA and accordingly we have demolished the sheds that had come up there and reclaimed the land," said a senior BDA official.

In another demolition drive, the BDA reclaimed seven sites measuring 30X40 that were encroached upon in the 6th Block of Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Layout in western Bengaluru. The seven sites are worth Rs 6 crore.

"It has come to our notice that many of the BDA’s properties in several housing layouts have been encroached upon. We have started a drive against such encroachments and will make sure we reclaim what actually belongs to us," BDA Chairman and Yelahanka MLA, S R Vishwanath, said.

He continued: "This will be a continuous process from now. All the encroached land will be reclaimed irrespective of how powerful the encroachers are."

