B'luru: Startup develops test to detect Omicron variant

Bengaluru-based startup develops test to detect Omicron variant

The test is currently being used in a study to detect Omicron variants in sewage samples

Navya P K
Navya P K, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 25 2023, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 03:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

CrisprBits, a startup incubated by Bengaluru-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), has developed the 'OmiCrisp' test to detect Covid and determine whether the variant is Omicron or not. 

C-CAMP is an initiative of the Union government's Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to incubate science startups. 

CrisprBits has used the gene-editing technology CRISPR. The test has been validated with support from Bengaluru-based inStem (Institute of Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine) and the research company Strand Life Sciences. It was used on over 80 clinical samples and was 100% accurate in identifying Omicron and non-Omicron variants. 

"While RT-PCR tests are commonly used for diagnosing the virus, next-generation sequencing (NGS) is the most reliable method for identifying new strains and understanding their spread. But middle-income countries like India struggle to implement NGS on a large scale due to high costs and complexities," Sunil Arora, Director and CEO of CrisprBits, said. "This has led to a lack of tracking and understanding of the virus strains in these populations." 

The test is currently being used in a study to detect Omicron variants in sewage samples. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Omicron
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars

Why India's entries rarely make it to Oscars

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

Oscars 2023: 'RRR', 'Elephant Whisperers' teams rejoice

Justin Bieber sells music rights for reported $200 mn

Justin Bieber sells music rights for reported $200 mn

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' tops Oscar noms

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' tops Oscar noms

Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Renuka in ODI team of the year

Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Renuka in ODI team of the year

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open

 