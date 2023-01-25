Bengaluru-based startup develops test to detect Omicron variant

CrisprBits, a startup incubated by Bengaluru-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), has developed the 'OmiCrisp' test to detect Covid and determine whether the variant is Omicron or not.
C-CAMP is an initiative of the Union government's Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to incubate science startups.
CrisprBits has used the gene-editing technology CRISPR. The test has been validated with support from Bengaluru-based inStem (Institute of Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine) and the research company Strand Life Sciences. It was used on over 80 clinical samples and was 100% accurate in identifying Omicron and non-Omicron variants.
"While RT-PCR tests are commonly used for diagnosing the virus, next-generation sequencing (NGS) is the most reliable method for identifying new strains and understanding their spread. But middle-income countries like India struggle to implement NGS on a large scale due to high costs and complexities," Sunil Arora, Director and CEO of CrisprBits, said. "This has led to a lack of tracking and understanding of the virus strains in these populations."
The test is currently being used in a study to detect Omicron variants in sewage samples.
