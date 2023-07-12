Bengaluru double murder: Police pick up broadband firm owner from airport

In a late-night development, Bengaluru police reportedly picked up the owner of a broadband company from the Kempegowda International Airport over the the twin murders reported from Hebbal-Kempapura on Tuesday afternoon.

Arun Kumar Azad, the owner of Gnet Broadband, was picked up soon after he flew in from Delhi around midnight, Bengaluru police sources said.

Azad is said to have hired three men, including Kannada rapper and Instagram influencer 'Joker' Felix, to eliminate Phanindra Subramanya, the managing director of fibernet company Aironics Media Pvt Ltd.

The three-member gang is believed to have fatally hacked Subramanya and Aironics CEO, Vinu Kumar, at the company's office in Pampa Extension, Hebbal-Kempapura, around 3.35 pm on Tuesday.

Business rivalry between Aironics and Gnet Broadband is reported to be the reason behind the cold-blooded murders.

Police sources further said that Felix had also been apprehended.