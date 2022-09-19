Bengaluru: Girl kills doctor boyfriend for sharing nude pics online, arrested

A woman got her friends to beat her doctor-boyfriend so badly that he fell into a coma and eventually died. She was livid at her boyfriend after he uploaded her nude pictures to Instagram and sent them to a friend.

Begur police have arrested the woman and her two friends for murder. A fourth suspect is at large and police are trying to track him down.

Chennai native Vikash N (27) was found in a state of unconsciousness in the house of a man named Sushil in Mico Layout, South Bengaluru, around midnight on September 10. There were injury marks all over his body and he later fell into a coma. He died while undergoing treatment at St John's Hospital on September 14.

Begur police inspector Anil Kumar H D and his team opened a murder investigation and arrested Vikash's girlfriend, Prathipa, and her friends Sushil and Goutham on September 16. All are in police custody.

Prathipa's arrest came as a shock to Vikash's family because the couple was in a relationship and there was no reason to suspect her.

A police investigation revealed what happened between the couple. Prathipa was livid after learning that Vikash had uploaded her nude pictures to a fake Instagram account and shared them with a friend in Tamil Nadu. She discovered this by chance while checking his laptop on September 8.

When she confronted Vikash, he made light of the issue and said he had just uploaded the pictures for fun. They had a fight.

Prathipa confided in her classmate Sushil, and they vowed to teach Vikash a lesson. They roped in two other architect-friends, Goutham and Surya.

The fateful night

As per the plan, Prathipa brought Vikash to Sushil's house in Mico Layout on the night of September 10. There, Sushil, Goutham and Surya beat Vikash using a mop, a water bottle and their hands.

Badly injured, Vikash fell unconscious. Prathipa took him to St John's Hospital at around 4 am on September 11. She called up his elder brother at 5.30 am and told him about the pictures and the assault. She, however, claimed she had stepped out to receive a phone call. Vikash later fell into a coma and died on September 14.

Prathipa feigned innocence before the police as well as Vikash's family. She admitted taking Vikash to Sushil's house but feigned ignorance about the circumstances of the murderous assault. She said she had walked out of the house to receive a phone call and returned after 30-40 minutes to find him unconscious. But police investigations showed that the attackers had acted at her behest.

Vikash had studied MBBS in Ukraine and practised in Chennai for two years before relocating to Bengaluru to take coaching for the Medical Council of India Screening Test, also known as the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE). He lived in a rented house in BTM Layout.