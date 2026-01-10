Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesmusic

Futuristic electronic hip-hop with a vintage mood

Artiste Joel Sakkari’s new album captures the sights and sounds of Bengaluru, writes Rashmi Rajagopal
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 01:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 01:17 IST
MusicSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us