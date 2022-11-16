Bengaluru: Rajajinagar residents protest after bad road claims man’s life

Protests broke out on Tuesday over the fatal accident caused by a bad road in Rajajinagar, North Bengaluru.

On Monday evening, 35-year-old Kumar H died after his scooter skidded when he tried to negotiate a badly patched road in Rajajinagar 2nd Stage ‘D’ Block.

Kumar, a plumber from Marappanapalya, tried to overtake a tractor when the dug-up stretch threw him off the scooter. He fell to the ground and came under the tractor’s rear wheels. The blow proved fatal.

The road, barely 15 feet wide, was dug up at several places for laying utility lines but wasn’t patched up properly. The stretch where Kumar fell off was paved with gravel and soil, making it dangerous for vehicle users. On the other side of the road, a long trench has been dug up.

Local residents, who say the stretch has become an accident zone, staged a protest at the accident spot on Tuesday and blamed the state government and the BBMP.

They blocked the road with a crane and raised slogans against the authorities. They demanded action against officials responsible for the bad road.

Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also joined the protest. AAP leader Usha Mohan demanded that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visit the accident spot and announce compensation for Kumar’s family.

She also sought the arrest of BBMP officials responsible for the roadwork.