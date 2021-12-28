Bengaluru: Random police checks net 100 drunk drivers a day

As the year is drawing to a close, the traffic police have intensified drink-driving checking and are registering nearly 100 cases a day.

Police are going in for random checks and special drives to rein in drunk drivers. The East Division, which covers parts of the CBD, saw 84 cases of drink-driving during the special drive on Saturday night. It's been reporting an average of 50 cases a day since the past week.

The random checks have, however, become a hassle for late-night commuters. On Saturday night, several vehicle users were seen arguing with the traffic cops in different parts of the city, with some of them accusing the police of harassing them.

Traffic cops defended the random checks, saying these are necessary to keep the streets safe.

“With New Year around the corner, road accidents keep happening. If we do not check randomly, how else should we go about it? I have ordered daily checks," said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP (Traffic, West). The West Division, he said, has reported an average of 35-40 cases a day in the last 10 days.

Senior officers asked citizens to intimate them if they face any problems during these random checks. In particular, they asked vehicle users not to pay fines without receipts. "If they are being harassed (to pay the fine without receipts), they can contact me directly," said K M Shantharaju, DCP (Traffic, East).

Drunk drivers face a penalty of Rs 10,000, which is to be paid directly to the court. Traffic police personnel can only issue notices; they cannot collect fines in drink-driving cases, a senior officer said.

