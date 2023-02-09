Bengaluru: Trans woman stabbed by stranger for refusing to give Rs 50

A miscreant attacked a transwoman with a dagger after she refused to pay him Rs 50. The victim had to undergo plastic surgery for the deep cuts she sustained on her hand while trying to shield herself. The attacker aimed for her face, she said.

Charitha Konkal, joint secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), representing the third gender, was in the Majestic area on February 5 to meet her friends.

Around 11.15 pm, while she was heading towards the metro station, a stranger approached her on the skywalk and demanded Rs 50. When she told him she didn't have money, the man pulled out a dagger and attacked her.

"He almost stabbed me in the face. He chased me for a distance but a few auto drivers came to my help and took me to hospital," she said.

She was referred to Bowring Hospital, and then later to Victoria. "The doctors there performed plastic surgery as the nerves on my wrist were cut and three fingers were severely injured," she told DH.

Charitha was discharged on Wednesday night. She doubts the miscreant approached her "for something else because I am a transgender". He also troubled other transgenders, she claimed.

Cottonpet police have taken up a case under IPC Section 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt).