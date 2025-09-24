<p>Mumbai: More than a year after a massive hoarding collapsed killing 17 persons and injuring 80 others in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has decided to come out with a stricter policy for hoardings based on the recommendations of a committee headed by Justice Dilip Bhosale (Retd) and an Action Taken Report (ATR) prepared by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) I S Chahal.</p>.<p>The son of former Chief Minister Babasaheb Bhosale, Justice Bhosale, a former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, had earlier served as a Judge of the Hyderabad High Court, Karnataka High Court, and Bombay High Court.</p>.Air India to launch operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport soon.<p>On 13 May, 2024, 120x120-foot hoarding on a railway land measuring bigger than an Olympic size pool and nine times more than the maximum permitted size for a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/mumbai-hoarding-collapse-search-and-rescue-ops-called-off-says-ndrf-3025007">hoarding, crashed over the petrol station and CNG pump in Pantnagar off the Chheda Nagar junction in Ghatkopar</a> off the Eastern Express Highway during an unexpected dust storm hit Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).</p>.<p>Following this, the Maharashtra government appointed Justice Bhosale to investigate the issue.</p>.<p>Justice Bhosale submitted the report to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on 7 May, after which Chahal was asked to prepare an ATR.</p>.<p>The report and ATR was discussed at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, which decided to come out with a new policy.</p>.<p>The ATR states that, henceforth, no hoarding exceeding 40X40 in size will be allowed, with a minimum height of 11 feet and a maximum height of 60 feet. All the illegal hoardings across the state will be removed immediately by the civic or local authorities.</p>