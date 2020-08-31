BMRCL, MoHUA to issue SOP for Bengaluru metro service

Karnataka on Monday issued guidelines for Unlock 4.0 allowing metro rail services to start from September 7 in a graded manner, while allowing high school students to visit schools from September 21 subject to “written consent” from parents.

The order for Unlock 4.0, issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, mostly repeats and reiterates what the Ministry of Home Affairs has said.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) will issue the standard operating procedures for metro services to resume from September 7, the order said.

“Students of Classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/guardians and will be permitted with effect from September 21 for which SOP will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Primary and Secondary Education Department, Government of Karnataka,” the order stated.

From September 21, the state government will permit social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions with a ceiling of 100 persons. It will be mandatory to wear face masks, maintain social distancing, thermal scanning and other precautionary measures.

“However, marriage-related gatherings with number of guests not exceeding 50 and funeral/last rites-related gatherings with number of persons not exceeding 20 will continue to be allowed up to September 20, after which the ceiling of 100 persons will apply,” the order stated.

As decided by the Centre, the state government will allow open air theatres from September 21, while theatres, swimming pools and entertainment parks will remain closed.

