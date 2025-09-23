<p>Bollywood’s beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, are all set to embrace parenthood. After months of speculation, the couple has finally confirmed the news.</p><p>Taking to social media, they shared a heartwarming post revealing their family is about to grow by a few tiny ‘feet.’ In the photo, dressed in all white, Vicky is seen lovingly cradling Katrina’s baby bump. The caption read: “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude. 🙏🏽 ॐ” (sic).</p>.<p>Couple of weeks back, a report by NDTV suggests that Katrina and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, are expecting their first child. Katrina is likely to deliver the baby between October and November 2025.</p><p>The report further suggests that Katrina is well prepared for an extended maternity break and has already pushed her professional commitments to focus on family life with her bundle of joy. The couple joins the growing list of celebrities who have welcomed children in 2025.</p><p>After dating for a couple of years, Vicky Kaushal married Katrina Kaif in 2021 in the picturesque Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in 2021.</p><p>On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in <em>Chhaava</em> and has been filming multiple projects. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen on screen in <em>Merry Christmas </em>(2024) opposite Vijay Sethupathi.</p>