Bomb threat to Shivajinagar mosque proves to be a hoax

Bomb threat to Shivajinagar mosque proves to be a hoax

The caller, who reportedly spoke Urdu, also claimed that it was an act of terrorism. 

Chetan B C
Chetan B C, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2023, 02:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 08:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A phone call about a bomb being planted at a mosque in Shivajinagar, central Bengaluru, was declared a hoax after hours of search, police said. 

Around 9.55 pm on Wednesday, a man called 112 to tell the police that his sources had informed him that a bomb had been planted in Masjid-e-Azam, located on Chandni Chowk Road. 

The caller, who reportedly spoke Urdu, also claimed that it was an act of terrorism. 

Also Read | Hoax bomb call creates panic at SpiceJet office in Gurugram

Taking no chances, Shivajinagar police rushed to the mosque with members of the bomb disposal and canine squads and emergency services personnel. Senior police officers also arrived at the mosque. 

The team combed the mosque and the whole area for about two hours, but found nothing. 

The operation was eventually called off at 2 am and the team was demobilised, a police officer said on the condition of anonymity. 

Police traced the call to a location outside Bengaluru. The caller is currently located in Hyderabad and his phone number is still operational, the officer said, adding that a police team has been sent to track him down. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Hoax
India News
Shivajinagar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

No shorts: Jammu's Mahakali temple brings dress code

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

Are AI robots the future of elder care?

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

One booked for flinging cat out off flat, killing it

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

How is animal world suffering from climate change?

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to open 24×7

 