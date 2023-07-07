Bomb threat to Shivajinagar mosque proves to be a hoax

A phone call about a bomb being planted at a mosque in Shivajinagar, central Bengaluru, was declared a hoax after hours of search, police said.

Around 9.55 pm on Wednesday, a man called 112 to tell the police that his sources had informed him that a bomb had been planted in Masjid-e-Azam, located on Chandni Chowk Road.

The caller, who reportedly spoke Urdu, also claimed that it was an act of terrorism.

Taking no chances, Shivajinagar police rushed to the mosque with members of the bomb disposal and canine squads and emergency services personnel. Senior police officers also arrived at the mosque.

The team combed the mosque and the whole area for about two hours, but found nothing.

The operation was eventually called off at 2 am and the team was demobilised, a police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

Police traced the call to a location outside Bengaluru. The caller is currently located in Hyderabad and his phone number is still operational, the officer said, adding that a police team has been sent to track him down.