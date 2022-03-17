Bommai moots Bengaluru as a defence hub for India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said Bengaluru would evolve as a major hub of defence research and production. The city would also meet the defence needs of not only India but of its friendly nations also, he said.
Participating in a function to inaugurate the Flight Control System (FCS) Complex of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Bommai said Bengaluru is home to over 180 Research and Development (R&D) institutions of international level. The city has highly competent and skilled manpower.
Apart from a defence hub and industrial hub, a semiconductor hub too would come up in Bengaluru, he said, and appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for support from the Union government and Ministry of Defence to develop the Defence Hub.
Also Read — A 'Broken Arrow' raises serious questions
"Major developments are happening in the world and the world is looking up to India's guidance. It is because of our strength in the defence sector. The research and innovations of DRDO would make the country stronger," Bommai said.
Describing the Flight Control System Complex as a "miracle" as it has been established in an "unbelievable time" of just 45 days, Bommai said the technology could be used in the construction of various structures in the state as it would save cost and time. "Construction of a seven-storey complex in just 45 days, which is usually the time taken for tendering process in the state, is nothing short of a miracle," Bommai said.
He also sought DRDO's cooperation in realising his wish to develop the state with the vision of 'New Karnataka for New India'. According to him, the FCS Complex is a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Atma Nirbhar Bharat becoming a reality.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indian origin Miss World runner-up survived burns
Sleep for a strong heart, sleep for good health
In some corners, the war in Ukraine seems justified
Assamese start-up launches tea named after Zelenskyy
Gujarat to introduce Gita in schools for class 6-12
Using pillows against bombs, old Ukrainians stay put
In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World
Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021
'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama
Reminiscing those hostel days