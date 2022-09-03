Bribery case: Ex-B'luru Urban DC Manjunath granted default bail

A special court on Saturday granted default bail to former Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner (Urban) J Manjunath in a bribery case. Manjunath is arraigned as accused number three in the case in which P C Mahesh, deputy tahsildar, and Chetan Kumar, a private person, are also accused.

A default bail is granted on the default of the investigating agency to file a final report within a specific prescribed 60-day period. The special court granted conditional bail to the former deputy commissioner. Manjunath was earlier denied bail by the special court and the High Court in the case.

Also Read | JD(S) MLA alleges scam in Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) had arrested Mahesh and Chetan on charges of demanding and accepting bribes of Rs 5 lakh in connection with an order to be passed by Manjunath in his capacity as DC. During the hearing on the bail petition filed by Mahesh, the High Court had pulled up the ACB officials for not naming the DC as an accused. After this, the state government had transferred Manjunath and subsequently he was arrested on July 4, 2022.