Building housing migrant workers collapses in Bengaluru

Building in Bengaluru, housing Namma Metro migrant labourers, collapses; no casualties yet

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 27 2021, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 13:30 ist
People gather around a three-storey building that collapsed in Lakkasandra, Bengaluru

A three-storey building that housed Namma Metro's migrant workers in Lakkasandra collapsed at around 11:45 am on Monday.  

According to police, no casualties have been reported so far.

Around 20 labourers were reportedly living in the building.

More to follow...

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
India News
Namma Metro

What's Brewing

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

India thanks US for returning over 150 antiquities

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up, cool

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Arjun Bijlani wins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

What happens after the German election?

What happens after the German election?

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

India emerges as Dubai's second-biggest trade partner

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

'Climate change to hit rice, ragi crops in Karnataka'

 