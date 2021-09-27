Building in Bengaluru, housing Namma Metro migrant labourers, collapses; no casualties yet

A three-storey building that housed Namma Metro's migrant workers in Lakkasandra collapsed at around 11:45 am on Monday.
According to police, no casualties have been reported so far.
Around 20 labourers were reportedly living in the building.
#JustIn: A three storied building, that was occupied by Metro workers in Lakkasandra, collapsed in the morning. Police are yet to confirm on the count of casualties. @DeccanHerald #Bengaluru #Building @KarnatakaFire @cpronammametro #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/5C1zrvnz7T
— Niranjan Kaggere (@nkaggere) September 27, 2021
More to follow...
Check out latest DH videos here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube