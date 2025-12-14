<p>Nagpur: A shocking incident has come to light in Pune district where adolescent girls returning to government-run ashram schools after holidays were subjected to pregnancy tests.</p><p>Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande has demanded immediate action against the officials responsible for this misconduct.</p>.Advances in foetal medicine and transforming pregnancy care.<p> In this regard, Kayande met Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike in Nagpur and submitted a written representation.</p><p>"The government had issued clear orders on September 25, 2025, stating that adolescent girls returning after taking leave of five days or more should not be subjected to urine pregnancy tests. However, disregarding these instructions, pregnancy tests were conducted on adolescent girls in ashram schools in Pune district," Kayande pointed out. </p><p>"These ashram schools educate girls from Class 1 to Class 12. Many of these girls have already attained puberty and experience menstruation. Forcing them to undergo urine pregnancy tests is extremely serious and shocking," Kayande stated.</p><p>Kayande demanded immediate action against the officials who conducted these tests in violation of government directives. She also urged that clear instructions be issued immediately to all ashram schools, explicitly prohibiting the conduct of urine pregnancy tests on girls.</p>